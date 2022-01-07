The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of Bird Global stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39.
About Bird Global
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.