Piper Sandler Comments on Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 98.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 231.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Shepler purchased 35,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $316,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.