FY2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Raised by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.42.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

EOG opened at $95.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

