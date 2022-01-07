Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

