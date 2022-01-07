Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after buying an additional 497,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $216.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.27 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.