Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 72,764 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 259,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

