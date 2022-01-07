Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.