Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Drops By 60.4%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 1,351,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

TSGTF opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

