Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.46

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 68411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.
Commerzbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.