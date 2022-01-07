Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.46

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 68411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

