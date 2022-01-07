Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Albany International has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

