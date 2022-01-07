Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.19

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 759628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.
CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last three months.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $536,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.