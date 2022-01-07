Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.19

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 759628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $536,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.