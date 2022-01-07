Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX opened at $249.73 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day moving average of $248.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.