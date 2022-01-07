Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

RBOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $180,000.

NYSE RBOT opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

