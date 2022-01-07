Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.78) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 766.33 ($10.33).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 664.60 ($8.96) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 652.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 659.68.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

