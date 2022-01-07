Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading Up 13%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) shares were up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.18). Approximately 345,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 113,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of £26.83 million and a P/E ratio of -67.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.19.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

