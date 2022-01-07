Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

