Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Trading Up 1.8%

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.15). Approximately 709,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 721,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.70 ($1.13).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The firm has a market cap of £518.15 million and a PE ratio of -213.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

