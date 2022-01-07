Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.28 or 0.00034296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $44.41 million and $7.14 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.89 or 0.07512311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,232.43 or 1.01462692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007844 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,079 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

