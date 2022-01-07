Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.38 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.93.

BOOT opened at $121.10 on Friday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $46.99 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boot Barn stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

