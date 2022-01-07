PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

PSMT stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $506,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,280. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PriceSmart stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

