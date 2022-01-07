TerraKRW Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.82 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $34,272.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.89 or 0.07512311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,232.43 or 1.01462692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007844 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,398,828,822 coins and its circulating supply is 38,398,099,713 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

