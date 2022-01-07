BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 14,318 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

