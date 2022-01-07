Wealth Architects LLC Invests $17.50 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.