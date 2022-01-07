UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,764,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 2,840,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,711.0 days.

UNCFF stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. UniCredit has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $16.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

