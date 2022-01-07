Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,852 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $33,256,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

