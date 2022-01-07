Head-To-Head Survey: Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) vs. Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Mechanical Technology -3.15% -3.71% -2.71%

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Mechanical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 29,280.39 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 0.00 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mirion Technologies and Mechanical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Mirion Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About Mechanical Technology

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

