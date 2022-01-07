FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $60.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $60.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $11.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $44.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $13.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.99 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

NYSE GS opened at $396.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.78 and its 200-day moving average is $391.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

