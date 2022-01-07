Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 74,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

