Bank of America Upgrades Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to “Buy”

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $32,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,840.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,172,000. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

