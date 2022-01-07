FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DRVN opened at $32.81 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.
In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
