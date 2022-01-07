FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.81 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.