Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of KRUS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.14 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.