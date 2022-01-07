Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted by Analyst

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

ALLY opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,963. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

