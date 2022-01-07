Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.26.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$5.15 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.11.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.90 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.