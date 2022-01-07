FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Raised by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.75.

AFN opened at C$33.09 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.76 million and a PE ratio of 53.63.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

