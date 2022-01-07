Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $453.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

