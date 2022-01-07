Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

