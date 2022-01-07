Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TBK. Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

