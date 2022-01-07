AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.58.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

