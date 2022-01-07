Raymond James Downgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEP. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after buying an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

