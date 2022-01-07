Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

