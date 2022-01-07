AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines, Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues. Its pipeline is strong with several phase III data readouts lined up. AstraZeneca has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like China. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings. The Alexion buyout strengthens its immunology franchise, adding several drugs that can boost its top line. However, AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit. Sales of some medicines are being hurt by COVID-19. Sales are slowing down in its key market, China, due to pricing pressure, thus hurting sales. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 431,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

