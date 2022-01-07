Biogen’s (BIIB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $258.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on Biogen to $502.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.55.

BIIB stock opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

