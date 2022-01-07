Biogen’s (BIIB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $258.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut their price target on Biogen to $502.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.55.
BIIB stock opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
