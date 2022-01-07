FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

MUR opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

