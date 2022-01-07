Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightning eMotors in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

ZEV opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $99,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

