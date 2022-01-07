Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

