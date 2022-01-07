Zacks Investment Research Lowers Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.07. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

