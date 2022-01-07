Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on APLT. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

APLT stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.