AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $329,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,667 shares of company stock worth $1,052,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

