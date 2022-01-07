First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.95.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in First Solar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 12.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,368 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 21.4% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

