Comparing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 15.93% 20.11% 15.62% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

87.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $687.31 million 1.23 $124.26 million $1.57 7.69 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.08 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and Zhangmen Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.70%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 530.25%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Zhangmen Education on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

